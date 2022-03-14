Ducati Course to utilise Roboze 3D printing technology during 2022 MotoGP season

× Expand Roboze

Roboze has announced it will a Technical Partner to Ducati Corse for the 2022 MotoGP season.

As a result, it is expected that Roboze’s composite and high-performance polymer 3D printing technology will be used to produce parts that enhance the performance of the Ducati Lenovo Team.

Using 3D printing technology, Ducati Corse has seen the potential for the production of finished components, while tackling complex geometries, reducing assemblies and integrating new functions into parts. The team used Roboze technology in the delicate test phases to produce parts, such as sections of the fairing and heat shields, for the Desmosedici GP. By appointing Roboze as a Technical Partner, Ducati Corse will be able to further take advantage of Roboze’s PEEK, Carbon PEEK, ULTEM and Carbon PA materials, and the mechanical strength and thermal properties they offer.

“We have been working with Roboze for more than a year now and thanks to Roboze’s 3D printing technology for super polymers and composites we have been able to significantly speed up the production of aerodynamic components with incredible mechanical properties,” commented Riccardo Savin, Ducati Corse Vehicle Dynamics and Design Manager. “We are very happy with this technical partnership and plan to increase the use of their technology given the encouraging results obtained.”

“We are pleased with this statement of esteem,” added Alessio Lorusso, founder and CEO of Roboze. “We are constantly working to increase the performance of our super materials and the speed of our 3D printers. Supporting Ducati Corse in MotoGP makes us really proud. Working side by side with Ducati Corse technicians has allowed us to learn their needs very well. We are now ready to give our best and support them to achieve important results together.”

