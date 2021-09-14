DyeMansion reveals VaporFuse Surfacing technology updates & details Stratasys partnership in North America

× Expand DyeMansion Processed with VSCO with c6 preset

DyeMansion has made a series of announcements at RAPID + TCT relating to its VaporFuse Surfacing process, as well as new sales partners in North America.

The company has around 200 system installations in the North American market (with 400 more installations in other parts of the world) and has sought to expand its presence on the continent with more reseller partners, new technical capabilities and launching a production facility for all consumables and a warehouse for spare parts at its Austin site.

Expanding the capabilities of its VaporFuse Surfacing technology, DyeMansion has made three ready-to-use parameter sets for different ‘Levels of Smoothing’ available for users of the Powerfuse S platform. The ‘Light’, ‘Balanced’ and ‘Strong’ process parameters can all be adapted individually for each application and its requirements, and are compatible with a range of materials including EOS PA 2200, EOS TPU 1301, HP 3D HR PA 11/12 and HP BASF Ultrasint TPU 01. DyeMansion has also announced that its VaporFuse Surfacing process for sealed surfaces is now complaint with the FDA’s food contact regulations. The VaporFuse VF47 Eco Fluid solvent can be used for contact with all food types for which the base polymer is both technically suited and authorised, with examples of real world food applications being exhibited at RAPID + TCT.

Meanwhile, DyeMansion has also revealed it is working on the development of an eco-friendly solvent that is bio-based and biodegradable. This solution is currently being validated with different polypropylene materials and successfully tested for Rico PP, HP Ultrasint PP, ALM PP400, VoxeljetPP, AM Polymers PP03, Ultimaker PP, EOS PP1101 and DSM Arnilene AM6002. Initial results of a beta version are also being shown at RAPID + TCT.

As DyeMansion continues to develop its product offering, it has also sought to broaden the accessibility of its technology portfolio. The company has partnered with Advanced Tech and CATi who are both headquartered in Illinois and are offering DyeMansion products alongside Stratasys 3D printing technology. Additionally, Stratasys Direct Manufacturing has added several Powershot S and DM60 units to its powder bed fusion production site in Belton, Texas, with the new finishes set to be available in Q4 of this year.

“We produce thousands of powder bed fusion parts per month, and our current DyeMansion equipment has become invaluable to processing components efficiently,” commented Greg Reynolds, Vice President of Operations for Stratasys Direct. “Adding more DyeMansion capabilities to further enhance our capabilities was an easy decision. We look forward to introducing these improved finishes to our customers.”

Speaking of the announcements made at RAPID + TCT, DyeMansion co-founder and CEO Felix Ewald said: “We are currently seeing strong market growth in North America and are very pleased that we can now serve our American customers even better with our fully operational US office. With eleven people in our US team, our increasing number of sales & production partners and our new partnership with Stratasys we are well on our way to creating a colourful future. We are also very pleased to have Stratasys Direct Manufacturing as a workflow customer now and look forward to handling high-volume projects together.”

