Dyndrite software to power BCN3D VLM 3D printing systems

BCN3D has announced that the first generation of its Viscous Lithography Manufacturing (VLM) systems will be powered by Dyndrite's software.

Using Dyndrite's Application Development Kit (ADK), BCN3D have developed a software application to support its VLM machine hardware and boost productivity and automation for its users.

BCN3D first introduced its patented VLM lithography-based 3D printing technology in March 2022. It has been designed to use high viscosity resins to produce high-performance parts at quick speed and affordable cost. According to BCN3D, VLM can process resins 50 times more viscous than the industry standard, which will allow users to take advantage of 'previously unattainable thermal and mechanical properties'. The company says more than 500 companies have registered as early adopters through the VLM Technology Adoption Platform, while it has teamed with Henkel and Arkema for the development of materials.

Meanwhile, Dyndrite's software will provide an 'accelerated computation engine' (ACE) and ADK to hardware and software vendors. A GPU-powered toolkit enables the creation of next-generation solutions to support 'extremely large datasets, provide high-resolution output, and automated print preparation.' Python APIs enable scriptable build recipes and third party app integration, while a plug-in mechanism facilitates third-party extensions to the Dyndrite base capabilities.

“BCN3D is thrilled to announce our collaboration with Dyndrite, which marks a momentous occasion for VLM. This step forward will enable customers of the Technology Adoption Program to precisely focus on productivity-oriented applications,” commented Roger Antunez, General Manager of BCN3D. “By coupling this technology with Dyndrite’s advanced software, we believe it will grant manufacturers full control over every stage of their production process.”

“We’ve been following the VLM technology since the initial showcase, and have been excited about the possibilities. We created the Dyndrite ADK to help machine builders unlock the power of their process and rapidly bring new manufacturing solutions to market,” added Harshil Goel, founder and CEO, Dyndrite. “We are excited to see how the VLM technology will be productised with an eye towards manufacturing productivity and multi-material applications. BCN3D is about to generate some very interesting IP and we are excited to be the maths engine that plays a part in unlocking it.”

During this quarter, BCN3D will commence dispatching the initial VLM systems to designated participants of the VLM TAP. The first official showcase of the joint venture between BCN3D and Dyndrite will take place at the Rapid + TCT event on May 2-4, 2023, at Dyndrite Booth 3324, McCormick Place — West Building, Chicago, IL.