E3D discontinues ToolChanger and Motion system; places focus on 'core expertise in FDM 3D printing systems'

E3D has announced it is discontinuing its ToolChanger and Motion system, which won the TCT Polymer Hardware Award back in 2018.

The ToolChanger product was an advanced research platform that would allow users to use up to four multi-material or multi-functional tools during a single print.

E3D introduced the platform more than five years ago, with the aim to encourage the adoption of machines with multiple toolheads. Thousands of E3D Toolchangers are said to have been deployed, with state-of-the-art research and development facilities, universities, and leading tech companies among the users, while Prusa has also since developed the Prusa XL 5-tool system.

“Throughout its lifespan, we have been amazed by the incredible ways in which our customers have utilised the machine,” an E3D blog read. “The passion and creativity demonstrated by the 3DP community in creating their own tools and pushing the boundaries of research and development have been truly inspiring. It was their innovative spirit that motivated us to take what was initially a ‘weekend passion project’ (as dubbed by late E3D co-founder Sanjay Mortimer) and turn it into a commercially viable machine.”

The company has said that as it continues to evolve, it has made the ‘difficult decision’ to discontinue the product, suggesting it will place a greater focus on its ‘core expertise in FDM extrusion systems’. E3D believes this ‘strategic realignment’ will enable the company to better serve its customers with its primary product offerings, but does state ‘we are also really pleased to say you’ll be seeing even more toolchanging 3D printers in the future – of course, they’re hush-hush for now.’

E3D has sought to confirm that its ToolChanger products will remain open source, with all files related to the system set to remain available to allow ‘everyone to leverage its design and build upon its foundation.’ Spare parts will also continue to be offered for the ToolChanger and Motion system until stock runs out, and will sell blank tool plates, ensuring users can maintain and repair their machines, for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the company says it will continue to work with 3D printer manufacturers working to develop their own systems.