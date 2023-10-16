Energy solutions provider receives NUPRC approval to deploy Roboze 3D printer in Nigeria

Integrated energy solutions provider RusselSmith has been granted approval by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to deploy a Roboze 3D printing system in the Nigerian oil and gas market.

RusselSmith is said to have installed the Roboze system as a response to 'prevailing supply chain challenges in the region' while also hoping to 'advancing manufacturing in Nigeria through technology innovation.

With Roboze's 3D printing technology, RusselSmith will be able to lean on super polymers and composites to produce finished parts that are less susceptible to material degradation and corrosion. The company expects to be able to reduce time and cost, while 'substantially reducing' the carbon footprints of its customers.

RusselSmith’s CEO Kayode Adeleke commented: “This is a new milestone in the Nigerian energy sector, and we are excited to be leading the charge in industrial 3D manufacturing. We are also proud that the NUPRC has once again exhibited its role in the industry as not just a regulator, but a facilitator of business in Nigeria. We are building the foundation for a digital supply chain across Africa, and this is just the beginning. With this approval, our non-metallic additive manufacturing solution is now operational and available to service the needs of the Nigerian market”.

“We at Roboze are proud to be associated with this innovative development,” added Alessio Lorusso, CEO of Roboze. “The approval by the NUPRC for the use of this additive manufacturing technology is a significant step forward for Nigeria’s energy sector in embracing digitalisation, and we are fully committed to supporting our partner, RusselSmith, with our expertise and global network to ensure the success of this solution.”