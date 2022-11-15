EOS introduces Fine Detail Resolution polymer 3D printer & sustainable materials

× Expand EOS

EOS has introduced the FORMIGA P 110 FDR polymer system, which is said to provide fine detail resolution (FDR), at Formnext.

The FORMIGA P 110 has been a long-standing product within EOS' portfolio, but the company has now developed FDR technology to increase the ability to print with fine detail.

EOS’ FORMIGA P 110 FDR system uses a CO laser with a focus diameter twice as small as existing Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technologies, enabling the printing of extremely fine surfaces and wall thicknesses down to 0.22mm. Materials, which EOS says are characterised by their ‘high impact strength and elongation at break’, are processed in layer thicknesses of 40µm.

With the introduction of this platform, EOS believes it will open applications ‘wherever precision is needed,’ offering optical components, small valves, pipes, impellers and electronic equipment as examples.

At Formnext, the company has also announced the launch of PA 1101 ClimateNeutral and PA 2200 CarbonReduced polymer materials.

The PA 1101 ClimateNeutral grade is a bio-based material that offers a smaller carbon footprint than petrol-based polymers. EOS says the term ‘climate neutral’ reflects the ‘broader inclusiveness of other greenhouse gases in climate change, even if carbon dioxide is the most abundant.’ The material has been developed to supports the climate protection and sustainability goals of EOS customers, with users receiving a certificate that proves the correct calculation and offsetting for applications.

EOS’ PA 2200 CarbonReduced material, meanwhile, is a traditionally petrol-based polymer with an ‘elevated impact on climate.’ Renewable energies are used during material production, with EOS stating 45% reduced CO 2e footprint .

When it comes to responsible manufacturing, we currently evaluate the climate impact of every aspect of industrial 3D printing to create transparency of the status quo,” commented Björn Hannappel, Head of Sustainability at EOS. “We also evaluate and improve production efficiency. For our new environmentally green materials, we reduce greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible. And we invest in Gold Standard climate protection projects to offset the unavoidable greenhouse gas emissions. Sustainability is not just a key driver for us but has also become increasingly important to our customers as well, e.g., in the consumer goods industry.”

“By far, most customers trust in the excellent properties of our PA 1101 and PA 2200 materials,” added Mortiz Kügler, VP BU Polymer Materials at EOS. “We are proud to offer them a carbon-reduced and even -neutral version. This enables us to support their sustainability goals while maintaining the proven quality they have built their businesses on.”

