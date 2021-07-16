Essentium appoints Darren Shackelford as VP of Service Delivery Support

Essentium's Darren Shackelford.

Essentium has announced the expansion of its services and support team with the executive promotion of Darren Shackelford to Vice President of Service Delivery Support.

In a recent survey ran by the company, 28% of manufacturers reported their personnel lacked additive manufacturing (AM) skills. Hence, Essentium is working to establish a global services and support team that will give users of 3D printing access to the tools and training required to ‘realise the true value of industrial-scale AM.’

Believing skills and training to be key as the use of additive technologies continue to grow, Essentium has installed Shackelford as the VP of Service Delivery Support. Shackelford has previously managed teams of engineers and supply chain professionals as they designed and implemented reverse logistics, repair and fulfilment solutions at Fortune 500 companies. In his new role, he will continue to expand the services and support team in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America, while developing digital-first interactive tools for training, troubleshooting, services and repair.

“While the HSE 3D Printer brings immediate, ‘out-of-the-box’ value to manufacturers in terms of speeding time to market and impressive ROI, industrial-scale AM is still a relatively new field so best-in-world support and training is key to customer success,” commented Shackelford. “Our support extends across machines, materials, software and services to ensure optimum operational productivity and efficiency. I have a huge passion for the AM industry, and I am looking forward to pushing the boundaries of our industry together with our customers.”

“Anytime we encounter an issue at Delta Faucet Company, we recognise that other competitors are most likely facing the same problem,” said John Gray, Senior Manufacturing Engineer at Delta Faucet Company. “It is a race to figure out the solution. We are successful because we are willing to take risks and finding a partner like Essentium who listens and won’t give up until they help us find the right solution allows us to continue to push barriers and win the race.”

