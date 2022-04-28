Essentium HSE 3D printing tech used to manufacture COVID-19 breathalyser kiosks

Worlds Protect COVID-19 breathalyser kiosk.

Essentium’s High Speed Extrusion (HSE) 3D printing technology has been used to prototype and manufacture ten Worlds Protect COVID-19 breathalyser kiosks.

The Worlds Protect team is the result of a partnership between The Texas A&M University System, Worlds Inc., and the US Air Force. This team developed the kiosks to provide quick, convenient, and accurate breathalyser tests for the on-site screening of large groups.

Using a disposable straw to blow into a copper inlet, the kiosks return test results in under a minute with accuracy said to be comparable to PCR tests. Essentium’s HSE technology was deployed because of 3D printing’s capacity to print parts at speed and process materials that can withstand the harsh environments that the military are deployed in.

With HSE, parts were printed in less than a day, a 66% reduction compared to the three-day turnaround of subtractive methods, while costs for some parts were reduced by up to 90% - one of the mountings used in the final product was quoted at $110 for a machined version but costed just $12 to print. In the prototyping of these parts, Essentium’s low-cost PLA material was used, but with the end-use components needing to withstand up to 100°C, the company’s PA-CF material was used in production.

“Essentium’s High Speed Extrusion 3D printing platform is a game-changer in fast-tracking the design and development of these much-needed COVID-19 breathalyser kiosks,” commented Maulik Kotecha, a doctoral student at Texas A&M University. “We need the ability to rapidly screen large groups of people, with targeted expanse into austere environments. Together with Essentium, we have made this a reality in the fastest time possible.”

“Throughout this pandemic, the 3D printing industry has been instrumental in innovating and producing essential medical gear,” added Blake Teipel, Essentium CEO. “Essentium stepped in early to deliver 3D printed protective masks for first responders. Now, we are proud to support the Worlds Protect team to speed the development of kiosks that represent a significant leap forward in the COVID-19 fight and tackling other infectious diseases. 3D printing has delivered once again with reliable and repeatable quality at speed.”

