Essentium supports Ukraine war effort with HSE 3D printer installations via KVG

Essentium is working with mission support provider KVG to provide Ukraine with 3D printing solutions, training, and manufacturing tools to ‘strengthen its defence response.’

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russian aggression for 18 months, with 3D printing being identified as a tool to enable on-demand production of mission-critical parts out in the field.

Essentium and KVG deployed multiple High Speed Extrusion (HSE) 3D printing platforms to various Ukrainian locations within 96 hours of receiving approval. It has also provided on-the-ground training for the Ukrainian military, who will now be able to use the technology to produce ‘specialised tools and replacement military hardware.’ The partnering organisations are also now working to develop multiple medical applications in the field of conflict using 3D printing technology.

“In times of conflict, collaboration and agility can create crucial strategic advantage,” commented Elisha Abbott, President at KVG. “Our partnership with Essentium is a perfect example. It has allowed us to rapidly deploy essential technology and sustainable mission support tools in Ukraine.”

“KVG’s mission aligns with Essentium’s innovative 3D printing solutions to support the warfighter in challenging locations,” added Essentium CEO Blake Teipel, PhD. “This collaboration bridges the gap between 3D printing and traditional manufacturing to allow Ukraine to create vital components in real-time, enhance field effectiveness and strengthen the warfighter’s capabilities.”

For Essentium, this partnership with KVG to provide support to the Ukraine war effort is just its latest activity in the defence industry. In the last couple of years, Essentium has seen its HSE 3D printing technology used to manufacture replacement parts by 101st AFR Maine Air National Guard, while the company has also demonstrated the viability of its HSE systems to enhance the US Navy’s maintenance efficiency.