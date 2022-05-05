Essentium & Vorum partner to provide safe and effective 3D printed O&P devices

Essentium has partnered with orthosis and prosthesis (O&P) CAD/CAM firm Vorum to verify a number of its 3D printing filaments are non-contact sensitive, non-cytotoxic and non-irritant.

The results of a study co-commissioned by the two companies validates the use of Essentium’s PCTG, PA-CF, TPU 74D and PET-CF for O&P devices that require long-term skin contact. Putting these materials through independent lab testing, they are said to meet ISO 10993 and US FDA guidance for intact skin surface devices. Essentium and Vorum began working together in January 2020.

3D printing has long had a play in the O&P sector because of its ability to create personalised devices that are lightweight, functional, and in some cases, more affordable. By working together, Essentium and Vorum have reinforced 3D printing’s potential for this application area with a line of certified biocompatible materials, while also pairing the former’s High Speed Extrusion 3D printing platform with the latter’s CAD/CAM solutions and SurePath methodology. SurePath was developed to provide O&P clinicians with a proven approach for the adoption and implementation of 3D printing, as well as training and support.

Having combined their respective solutions and expertise, the partners believe they will enable O&P practitioners to transition from plaster-casting methods to 3D printing swiftly and successfully.

“Modern O&P devices are often designed with a more intimate fit than in the past, which means we need to consider how the patient’s skin might behave in direct contact with the final orthosis or prosthesis,” commented Vorum CEO Angela Saunders. “We know the practitioners who work with our solutions need to be confident that they can provide the best possible result for their patients. Therefore, it’s imperative to have certified materials so that the 3D printed O&P devices work with the body, not against it.”

“Developing comfortable, properly fitting orthotics and prosthetics is not just a science but also an art,” added Essentium CEO Blake Teipel. “Our biocompatible materials, combined with advanced 3D printing platforms, means O&P clinicians can use their skills to create O&P devices better, faster and cheaper than before – which also means O&P devices that are more accessible, comfortable and affordable for many more people around the world.”

