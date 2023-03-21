Essentium officially launches EPOD additive manufacturing service

× Expand Essentium

Essentium has made the official announcement of its Essentium Parts On-Demand (EPOD) in-house production service powered by its High Speed Extrusion (HSE) 3D printing technology.

The service has been designed to offer manufacturers access to Essentium’s engineering expertise and open AM ecosystem of extrusion 3D printing solutions to produce parts at scale. TCT revealed the company planned to launch the EPOD service back in November 2023.

Essentium has sought to provide a service offering around its HSE 3D printing technology in response to the economic downturn that has dissuaded many companies from making machine purchases. Though capital expenditure might be taking a hit, Essentium has identified a rising demand for printed parts.

With EPOD, customers will be able to harness the Essentium HSE technology and the entire ecosystem around it - including its engineering-grade filaments - without increasing capital expenditure. Though only officially launched at the AMUG Conference, customers have already been utilising Essentium's new parts services. One oil and gas industry user has leaned on Essentium's HSE printing capacity to print PEEK parts, while an Aviation Technical Operations industry customer has utilised the 'polymer-to-part' solution to produce 100+ housings made of a custom material with flame resistant properties.

So far, EPOD operates nine HSE 3D printers, with plans to grow that fleet to 15+ by the end of 2024. Joe Anguiano has been appointed as the Sales Director of EPOD to drive growth and customer satisfaction. Before his current role, Joe held senior sales positions within the AM industry.

“Ongoing economic and geopolitical turmoil is taking its toll on manufacturers, who have been forced to delay capital expenditure and seek alternative means to procure parts,” commented Anguiano. “EPOD services will allow manufacturers to use the HSE platform, including high-performance materials, to produce parts at the right economics without capital investment. Educating new users on AM will also be critical to help them make the leap from prototyping to industrial-scale production. It’s a win-win for manufacturers and the AM industry.”

