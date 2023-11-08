Evolve Additive Solutions launches STEP Parts Now parts production service at Formnext

× Expand Evolve Additive Solutions Drone with parts printed in Evolve's PA11(A) material.

Evolve Additive Solutions has launched a parts production service powered by its Selective Thermoplastic Electrographic Process (STEP) 3D printing technology.

The company announced the new STEP Parts Now service offering alongside an expansion of its materials portfolio at Formnext.

Evolve has sought to establish a parts production service to broaden access to its technology and meet production demand. Customers can now quote and order parts made with STEP directly from Evolve through the STEP Parts Now e-commerce portal. This portal complements part ordering availability through Evolve’s strategic partners and their STEP production centres. So far, these partners include Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the US, and alphacam Gmbh in Germany.

“What we are launching with STEP Parts Now is much more than parts as a service,” commented Jeff Hanson, Evolve’s Senior Vice President of Go-to-Market. “We are increasing accessibility to a newly identified additive manufacturing technology category that finally delivers on past industry promises of materials, features and scalability by additive manufacturing for true production.”

Meanwhile, Evolve has also announced the commercial availability of its Nylon PA-11(A) and Gray ABS materials.

Evolve Additive Solutions Part printed in Evolve's Gray ABS material.

Evolve’s PA-11(A) is said to offer ‘significant mechanical performance advantages’ over powder bed fusion PA-11, including a superior elongation at break, higher impact strength, and higher heat deflection temperature. The new Gray ABS complements Evolve’s existing Black ABS and exhibits mechanical properties within 10% of bulk injection moulded ABS, per Evolve, and features ‘impressive structural colour contrast’ for fine features and textures.

The company is exhibiting these new materials, and providing more details about STEP Parts Now, at Formnext in Hall 12.1, B89.