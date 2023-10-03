Parts printed with Evolve Additive's STEP technology now offered throughout Europe by alphacam

Service provider alphacam GmbH is to provide parts manufactured with Evolve Additive's Selective Thermoplastic Electrographic Process (STEP) throughout Europe after the companies announced a partnership this week.

It follows a similar partnership Evolve has established with FATHOM in North America.

Adopting Evolve's STEP technology, alphacam will combine its deep industry expertise, its experience in printing plastic and its extensive customer relationships in Europe to deliver thermoplastic parts produced with STEP to a number of vertical markets.

The company unveiled its new STEP technology offering 'with great reception' during a widely attended second annual alphacAM EXPO and customer open house on September 27, 2023.

“At alphacam we pride ourselves on remaining at the forefront of advanced manufacturing technologies and services,” commented Michael Junghanss, alphacam’s Managing Partner. “I believe STEP technology is uniquely positioned to deliver on additive manufacturing’s quest toward production quality and scale, and we are excited to now be able to deliver this value by way of STEP parts to our customers.”

“We have experienced increasing demand for STEP parts in Europe, especially in automotive, consumer electronics, medical device and retail markets, as well as with fluid and airflow applications,” added Jeff Hanson, Evolve’s Senior Vice President of Go-to-Market. “Given their rich history and leadership in additive manufacturing, alphacam is the ideal partner to bring STEP technology to European industrial sectors.”