Evonik and LEHVOSS form strategic partnership for industrial 3D printing

Evonik has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with chemical and mineral specialties group LEHVOSS Group in the field of industrial 3D printing. The core content of the collaboration consists of two key initiatives according to the companies.

Based on Evonik’s PA613 polymer chemistry, LEHVOSS will develop its own 3D printing formulations under its own LUVOSINT product branding. LEHVOSS will include Evonik’s polymer powder INFINAM PA 6005 P (PA613) in its own product portfolio from September 2023. Through the new partnership, the companies say they aim to open up the way to new applications in the automotive sector.

“The collaboration with LEHVOSS is very special for us, because this is the first time in our three-decade history that we are entering into a partnership with another material manufacturer. The expert team at LEHVOSS is well positioned to produce specialty formulations that enable new 3D applications,” said Sylvia Monsheimer, Head of Industrial 3D Printing at Evonik.

INFINAM PA 6005 P is a polymer powder from Evonik based on polyamide 613 and is designed for 3D printing technologies such as selective laser sintering (SLS). The polymer is produced using Evonik’s own special precipitation process at the Marl Chemical Park in Germany, and is suited for applications in high-temperature environments according to the company.

LEHVOSS has developed a carbon fibre reinforced powder variant for laser sintering created from Evonik’s PA613 base polymer. Marketed under the brand name LUVOSINT PA613 9711 CF, the product features special carbon fibres compounded into the individual polymer particles.

“Partnering with Evonik and using their excellent base polymer made it easier to develop a customised product for our customers’ technical applications,” says Dr. Stefan Schulze, 3D printing team leader at LEHVOSS.