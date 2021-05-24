Evonik successfully tests polyamide 613 material on Farsoon SLS 3D printing systems

× Expand Part printed in Evonik's INFINAM PA 6005 P material on the Farsoon HT403P platform.

Evonik and Farsoon have announced the INFINAM PA 6005 P (polyamide 613) has been successfully tested on the ST252P and HT403P laser sintering 3D printing systems.

The companies have also said the development of 6 more polyamide powder materials are underway as they expand their collaboration.

INFINAM PA 6005 P is one of Evonik’s high-performance polyamide 6 materials which boasts high mechanical strength, high chemical and temperature resistance and a water absorption below 3%. These capabilities are said to make the material easier to process on powder-based 3D printing systems and yield parts with high stiffness and dimensional and mechanical stability.

“Close collaboration between material and machine manufacturers is essential to open up new 3D applications,” commented Wolfgang Diekmann, Director Research, Development & Innovation Additive Manufacturing at Evonik. “The results of our test series are clear: INFINAM PA 6005 P, with its higher melting point of 215°C, can not only be excellently processes on Farsoon’s ST252P and HT403P machines, but also recycled. We used our synergies to develop a market-ready solution.”

“We are very pleased to be able to offer further opportunities to the additive manufacturing market by proactively supporting new applications in the higher temperature range,” added Dr Dirk Simon, Managing Director of Farsoon Europe GmbH and responsible for polymer material topics in Farsoon’s Global Management Team. “The excellent compatibility of our SLS machines with Evonik’s polymer powders, as well as the very interesting property profile of PA 613 components, form important foundations for our customers’ market success.”

