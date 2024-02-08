Evonik launches flame retardant and mechanically durable DLP 3D printing resin

Evonik has launched its INFINAM FR 4100L 3D printing resin for the manufacture of touch, ductile and flame-retardant parts.

Designed for use with digital light processing (DLP) 3D printing technology, INFINAM FR 4100L is both flame retardant and mechanically durable when cured.

The material has a certified UL 94 flame retardancy rating of V-0 at 3mm thickness. Once cured, the resulting product is said to feature high elongation at break, good haptics, and an excellent surface finish that can be further machined and polished. It also exhibits a level of toughness similar to materials made of ABS, is pourable at room temperature and can be printed and further processes to achieve a desired surface feel.

“INFINAM FR 4100L is our latest product to address ongoing customer demand for a 3D-printable resin that can meet the unique requirements of aerospace, automotive, and electronics applications,” commented Vitor Lavini, Head of Market Segment Photopolymers at Evonik’s High Performance Polymers business line. “Fundamental to these market segments are parts that can withstand contact with sparks, flames, and various types of fuels.”

"Evonik is committed to developing innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers," added Dominic Stoerkle, Head of the Additive Manufacturing Innovation Growth Field at Evonik. “INFINAM FR 4100L is a perfect example of our commitment to innovation and customer centricity. We believe the unique properties of this product will be well suited for 3D printed prototype and functional production parts in the most demanding aerospace, automotive, and other industrial applications.”