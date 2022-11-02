Evonik launches three new photopolymers for 3D printing, set to introduce the products at Formnext

× Expand Evonik An Evonik scientist in the Asia Research Hub in Singapore works with a 3D printer----Ein Wisenschaftler bei Evonik arbeitet im Asia Research Hub in Singapur mit einem 3-D-Drucker.

Evonik has launched three new INFINAM photopolymers for industrial 3D applications, expanding the photo-resins product line launched last year. The product line is intended for use in common UV-curing 3D printing processes such as SLA or DLP. With a total of seven new photopolymer formulations, Evonik says it has 'diversified the additive manufacturing material landscape' in less than two years.

The three new photopolymers are:

INFINAM RG 2000 L

INFINAM RG 7100 L

INFINAM TI 5400 L

The INFINAM RG 2000 L is a photo-resin for the eyewear industry. The clear liquid formation cures quickly and is easy to process according to Evonik. The company says that the low yellowing index, even after prolonged UV irradiation, not only make it attractive for additively manufactured eyewear frames, but also suitable for applications such as microfluidic reactors or transparent high-end prototypes for observing inner workings of complex assemblies.

The light transmission of the RG 2000 L also opens up further applications such as lenses, light guides and illumination covers.

INFINAM RG 7100 L was specifically developed for DLP printers and enables the production of parts with isotropic properties and low moisture absorption. Evonik says that the mechanical properties are comparable to those of an ABS material, and the black coloured formulation can be used on high throughput printer systems.

According to Evonik, the RG 7100 L exhibits fine features such as smooth and glossy surfaces making it ideal for demanding design visualisations. It can also be used in applications such as drones, buckles, or automotive parts that require high ductility combined with high impact strength. The company says that the parts can be machined and remain fracture resistant even when subjected to high forces.

INFINAM TI 5400 L is an example of an application-focused product development. According to Evonik, it is responding to customer requests, especially from the Asia region for a PVC like resin for the market of limited-edition designer toys.

Evonik says that the white coloured material is ideal for objects with a high level of detail and excellent surface quality. The surface quality of the material is virtually indistinguishable from comparable injection-moulded parts according to the company and combines “excellent” impact strength with high elongation at break and exhibits long-lasting thermomechanical performance.

“As one of Evonik’s six innovation growth fields, we are investing above average in the development of new formulations or the further development of existing products. A broad material landscape is the basis for permanently establishing 3D printing as another large-scale industrial manufacturing technology,” said Lutz Mindach, Head of Research Development and Innovation Additive Manufacturing at Evonik.

Evonik will be showcasing the new portfolio at Formnext 2022 in Frankfurt later this month.

Evonik also recently launched a new grade of INFINAM polyamide 12 materials with significantly reduced CO 2 emissions.

