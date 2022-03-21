Evonik to launch new INFINAM photopolymer 3D printing materials with Asiga

× Expand Evonik Asia Research Hub in Singapore is Evonik’s innovation hub for new ready-to-use photopolymers.Asia Research Hub in Singapur ist das Innovationszentrum von Evonik für neue ready-to-use Photopolymere.,Press,Asien,Additive Manufacturing,Photopolymer,Labor,research,INFINAM,Mann,3D Druck,Innovation,Asia,laboratory,additive Fertigung,man,ready-to-use photopolymer,3D printing,Forschung

Evonik is set to launch a series of new INFINAM photopolymers in partnership with DLP 3D printing company Asiga at the AMUG Conference next month.

Combing Asiga’s open material architecture DLP 3D printers with Evonik’s expertise in the development and manufacture of photopolymer materials, the partners believe they will enable the additive manufacture of industrial applications. It follows the launch of multiple INFINAM photopolymers by Evonik last year, which included the tough and impact resistant INFINAM TI 3100 L, as well as the high-temperature INFINAM RG 3101 L.

Evonik will unveil the latest additions to its INFINAM offering alongside Asiga. Asiga first brought its LED-based DLP 3D printing technology to market in 2011, and now has a product portfolio that includes the MAX series desktop 3D printers and its large-format PRO 4K system. The new INFINAM materials, which Evonik will introduce at AMUG, will supplement the range of dental, jewellery and manufacturing materials Asiga already offers through its own material manufacturing capabilities and that of other third-party partners.

“The cooperation with Asiga, once again, confirms the growth approach we are focusing on with our new product line of INFINAM photopolymer resins launched last year,” Dr. Rainer Hahn, Head of Evonik’s photopolymer market segment within the Additive Manufacturing Innovation Growth Field. “We are sending an important signal to our customers who will now benefit from an even broader access to our high-performance materials with excellent processability properties on Asiga’s DLP 3D printers to explore new infinite applications.”

“As we continue to strengthen our open material architecture, we are delighted to provide our customers access to Evonik’s new range of INFINAM photopolymers,” added Graham Turner, Global Operations Manager, Asiga. “Combining the latest material developments in additive polymer science from Evonik with our industrial grade 3D printing hardware creates robust additive manufacturing solutions with endless possibilities.”

