Evonik launches osteoconductive PEEK material for extrusion 3D printing

× Expand Evonik VESTAKEEP® i4 3DF (Medical implant grade) Biomaterialfilament für medizinische Implantate VESTAKEEP® i4 3DF (Medical implant grade) biomaterial filament for medical implants.

Evonik has announced the launch of a new osteoconductive PEEK 3D printing filament that has been designed to improve fusion between bone and implants.

VESTAKEEP iC4800 3DF can be processed in common extrusion-based 3D printing technologies and is said to boast ‘excellent biocompatibility and biostability.’ It follows the launch of VESTAKEEP Care M40 in 2021 and VESTAKEEP i4 3DF in 2020, the former designed for applications with body contact up to 30 days and the latter for custom medical implants.

The VESTAKEEP iC4800 3DF material’s osteoconductivity has been achieved by using biphasic calcium phosphate, a functional special additive that accelerates patient recover by allowing bone cells to adhere to implants more quickly. It has also been specially designed to ensure that the functional additives are available directly on the surface of the 3D printed implant without further post-processing steps, per Evonik.

Developed for use in Fused Filament Fabrication 3D printers, Evonik is making the material available with a diameter of 1.75mm in 250 gram or 500 gram spools. Evonik says it has tested the material on various 3D printers and has received feedback from customers, both of which suggest ‘excellent processability.’

“No other application field showcases more the classic advantages of 3D printing, such as individualisation or design freedom, than medical technology,” commented Evonik Head of Medical Systems Marc Knebel. “Since the product launch of the first PEEK filament a good three years ago, we have been expanding the possibilities of modern medical technology in the individual treatment of patients using additive manufacturing by constantly developing new innovative biomaterials.”

