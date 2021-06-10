Evonik launches PEEK biomaterial for extrusion-based 3D printing

× Expand Evonik VESTAKEEP® Care M40 3DF zur Herstellung von Medizinmaterialien im 3D Druck. VESTAKEEP® Care M40 3DF for medical applications produced by additive manufacturing.

Evonik has developed a 3D printing PEEK biomaterial for medical applications with body contact up to 30 days.

Compatible with common extrusion-based 3D printing technologies, Evonik believes the VESTAKEEP Care M40 material ‘will expand the possibilities’ for personalised care and treatment using additive manufacturing. It follows last year’s launch of the VESTAKEEP i4 3DF medical implant grade PEEK filament.

The latest addition of Evonik’s Care Grade line is said to boast excellent temperature and chemical resistance, very good sterilizability and easy handling to add to its biocompatibility. With these characteristics, Evonik expects the material to be suitable for patient-specific hearing aids, filigree prostheses and orthoses and surgical drilling aids for dentistry.

VESTAKEEP Care M40 is supplied in natural colour on 500-gram spools with a diameter of 1.75mm and is manufactured under cleanroom conditions before going through strict quality management for medical materials. Joining the VESTAKEEP i4 3DF material and the RESOMER line of bioresorbable materials for implantable medical devices, the VESTAKEEP Care M40 is Evonik’s latest effort in expanding the application opportunities for 3D printing inside the medical field.

“Following the commercial success of our VESTAKEEP i4 3DF filament for 3D printing long-term permanent implants, we are now expanding the possibilities of modern medical technology for the individual treatment of patients with this new Care product,” commented Marc Knebel, Head of the Medical Devices & Systems market segment at Evonik. “In order to open up further medical applications for even better quality of life, a broad material landscape is needed. We have our fingers on the pulse with our portfolio of 3D biomaterials and are consistently developing it further. Doing so, this year we plan to launch an innovative PEEK-based filament with osteoconductive properties allowing bone cells to adhere to implants more quickly. Our goal is to revolutionise medical technology by offering innovative material solutions.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.