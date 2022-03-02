Extol announced FDA registration for 3D printing of medical devices

Extol

Digital manufacturing firm Extol has obtained FDA registration for the contract manufacture of 3D printing medical devices.

The company is a manufacturer of plastic products and runs multiple HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing systems, as well as a range of post-processing equipment, at its Digital Development Center. With this range of technology, Extol is able to provide prototypes, tooling and end-use parts in PA12, BASF Ultrasint TPU and PP before finishing them with AMT's PostPro Vapour Smoothing technology, BASF Ultracur3D Coat F, black dye, or a lick of paint.

Among the products it has worked with clients to develop are orthotics and prosthetics (O&P), an area Extol now believes it will be better able to serve. Having received this registration from the FDM, Extol says it will provide turnkey manufacturing solutions that encompasses printing, post-processing, final assembly and order fulfilment of additively manufactured medical devices. Already, Extol partners with the likes of Belgian orhtopaedic company Spentys, and now appears ready to grow its activity in the orthotics and prosthetics industry.

“Digital manufacturing with 3D printing is disrupting the way people make products in nearly every industry,” commented Kyle Harvey, Extol’s Business Unit Manager for Additive Manufacturing. “Digital transformation is well underway in the O&P industry to create better outcomes for patients using the medical devices. We are very excited to support O&P partners and practitioners who are investing in digital workflows.”

