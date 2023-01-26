Farsoon expands 3D printing powder production capacity with new advanced material factory

× Expand Farsoon Technologies Farsoon's Advanced Materials Factory

Farsoon Technologies has announced the completion of the first phase of its Advanced Material Factory project after 20 months of construction.

The new 14.8-acre factory started its first production run of Farsoon plastic powder bed fusion material in early January. It will be used as a dedicated site for increased polymer material production. The first phase of the project sees 13,000 square metres of factory space operational, with an annual production capacity of up to 500 tons of additive manufacturing materials.

The new manufacturing facility also includes an advanced material laboratory, and is the home to Farsoon’s material R&D team. It will perform the integrated functions from material development, testing, manufacturing to application.

Farsoon currently offers a series of PA12 and PA6 based reinforced powder available for additive manufacturing processes, which are used by customers in over 30 countries around the world according to the company.

Farsoon Technologies Phase 1 of Advanced Material Factory includes Advanced Material Laboratory, Material Demo Center, material production facility and office space.

“We are also glad to share that, with the strong growth of sales orders, Farsoon is well on the way to expansion of its machine production capacity,” said Hope Hou, General Manager of Farsoon. “Since September 2022, Farsoon has doubled its machine manufacturing facility space with streamlined production layout and improved efficiency, in order to offer high quality machine and material solutions to our global customer.”

Farsoon says that by expanding the material and machine production capacity, it is confident that it will be able to engage with customers and partners in the industry and push the boundaries of additive manufacturing.

Earlier in January it was announced that Farsoon had entered into a joint development agreement for optimising hardware and software of the Farsoon FS422M-4 system with toolcraft.

