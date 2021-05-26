Farsoon introduces Dual Laser Flight 3D printing technology at TCT Asia

× Expand Farsoon

Farsoon is showcasing the latest developments to its Flight laser powder bed fusion technology on its 403P 3D printing system at TCT Asia 2021.

The company first introduced Flight technology at the Shanghai event in 2019 and has now unveiled Dual Laser Flight Technology which is said to enhance productivity with the use of multiple robust fiber lasers. Two new Farsoon polymer powders and a third-party material have also been announced for Flight technology.

Farsoon’s Dual Laser Flight Technology leans on two 300-watt fiber lasers and two dynamic optical systems to create two ultra-fine laser spots with fast scanning speeds up to 20m/s. This is said to enable 50-90% higher production volume rate compared to the single laser Flight configuration and three to four times the production yield of a single CO 2 laser machine. On the 403P machine, the dual-laser Flight configuration is capable of achieving two full builds within the 400 x 400 x 450 mm build volume in a single day.

Supplementing such capabilities is the expansion of Farsoon’s materials offering for Flight technology with the introduction of the PA12-based FS3300PA-F and glass bead reinforced FS3401GB-F. The former is said to offer a good balance of mechanical, thermal and feature properties and is suitable for a broad range of applications, while the latter is ideal for end-use applications that require functionality with excellent mechanical strength. Meanwhile, in partnership with LEHVOSS Group, Farsoon has also made available the LUVOSINT TPU X92A-1064 WT material on the Flight 403P and 252P platforms. This material features superb elongation and high size stability of the build part, making it suitable for tailored shoe soles, complex tube geometries and a range of medical applications.

Farsoon has explored the implementation of Flight Technology to its high temperature 252P platform in 2020 and is also planning to apply the Multi-Laser Slight Technology on its HT1001P CAMS platform, which has a build volume of 1000 x 500 x 450 mm.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.