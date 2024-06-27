Farsoon launches high-performance carbon-fibre reinforced PA6 3D printing material

× Expand Farsoon FS6130CF-F high-temp test fixture

Farsoon Technologies has introduced a new high-performance carbon-fibre reinforced PA6 material FS6130CF-F for its industrial ‘Flight’ 3D printing systems.

Announcing the material at RAPID + TCT, the laser powder bed fusion material has been developed in response to demand from industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and electrical devices for applications requiring heat resistance, strength, rigidity, modulus, and impact performance.

FS6130CF-F is fully compatible with Farsoon’s Flight HT403P-2 (dual-laser) and Flight HT/ST252P High-temperature laser PBF platforms, and is available in the US and European markets.

The material is said to exceed 110MPa in the X direction, 80MPa+ in Y direction, and 60MPa+ in Z direction. Parts printed with FS6130CF-F promise good performance at high temperatures, which Farsoon says is comparable to injection-moulded PA6 fibre-reinforced materials, and offer a heat distortion temperature (HDT-1.8MPa) of 210°C, good dimensional accuracy without deformation or rupture during testing.

Farsoon says printing in FS6130CF-F can also help reduce material waste and cost due to its low refreshment ratio, meaning the proportion of virgin powder added during the printing process can be as low as 20%. During the recyclability test, the material is said to have shown ease of processing, enabling stable production of repeatable parts.

Farsoon believes the launch of FS6130CF-F opens up possibilities in end-use applications requiring load-bearing and reduced weight. New Energy Vehicles (NEV), for example, are thought to be a good fit where customised carbon-fibre-reinforced, lighter weight FS6130CF-F parts can be used to replace metal parts and improve speed, performance, and energy consumption.