BASF Forward AM invests in Farsoon Dual-laser Flight HT403P-2 3D printer

× Expand Farsoon Technologies Farsoon Flight Dual-laser HT403P-2 in BASF Forward AM AMATC facility.

Farsoon Technologies has announced that BASF Forward AM has invested in one of the company’s Flight Dual-laser HT403P-2 3D printers. BASF Forward AM has been collaborating with Farsoon as a strategic partner since 2013 on R&D projects that focus on high-temperature and specialised engineering materials development for laser powder bed fusion technology.

BASF says that the investment aims to strengthen regional service capabilities and co-innovation efforts with Farsoon in the development of new material targeted for fibre laser SLS technology. Farsoon says that with the high-throughput dual-laser machine configuration, the facility and equipment allow for quicker and more in-depth material validation such as PA11 CF, PA11 ESD, TPU, and PP.

Farsoon says that the number of users of the Farsoon Flight SLS platform in the United States is growing, and that those users have seen success operating specialised engineering materials from BASF Forward AM for projects such as functional prototyping and scale production runs.

Sofos Robotics Co, located in Ham Lake, Minnesota, is currently using BASF Forward AM Ultrasint PA11 ESD, Ultrasint TPU 88A Black, and Ultrasint PA11 Black CF in its robotic integration and automation projects. Bru Tek LLC in Shelby Township, Michigan, has been using BASF Forward AM Ultrasint PA11 ESD and Ultrasint TPU 88A Black in a number of industrial projects according to Farsoon.

“We chose the Farsoon Flight for our Detroit Application Technology Center because the platform offers the speed and flexibility our customers are looking for. That speed combined with the build box size make the Farsoon Flight technology a winning combination for our customers who are industrialising additive manufacturing,” said Todd McInally, Head of 3D Printing Technologies at BASF Forward AM Americas.

Jim Braddick, Director of Sales at Farsoon Americas added: “Farsoon is proud to partner with material leader BASF Forward AM for nearly 10 years, keep supporting industrial customers with our truly open, productive machine solution. The combination of great machine operation flexibility and high-quality engineering material options will allow users to achieve their industrial application success sooner.”

Farsoon Americas will be displaying a variety of industrial parts produced with BASF Forward AM Ultrasint series powders, produced by Farsoon Flight technology at RAPID + TCT booth #2445.