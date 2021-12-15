Formlabs has 3D printing products listed on Vizient's healthcare group purchasing organisation catalogue

Formlabs has been listed in a major group purchasing organisation (GPO) catalogue after receiving a contract from leading healthcare GPO Vizient.

GPOs are entities that help healthcare providers access savings and efficiencies by conducting due diligence on suppliers, aggregating purchasing volume and using that leverage to negotiate discounts with vendors. This particular contract provides negotiated pricing, terms and conditions for Vizient member healthcare organisations interested in Formlabs’ 3D printing products for the development of patient-specific anatomical replicas for surgical planning, implant sizing and patient consent.

Formlabs believes its inclusion in the Vizient catalogue demonstrates a need and a demand for 3D printing solutions within the medical space. Earlier this year, as TCT explored 3D printing’s potential to become the standard of care for surgical planning models, Formlabs was one of the several technology providers highlighted by those working in the medical space because of its affordability and materials range. Formlabs’ Form 3, for example, is available at a cost of around $3,000, while its Draft Resin can allow models to be printed in as little as two hours. A total $300 billion loss in revenue for US hospitals – per the American Hospital Association – in 2020 emphasises the need for such cost-effective solutions.

GPOs manage 72% of all purchases made by hospitals, with Vizient serving more than half of the healthcare organisations in the United States. Formlabs claims that it saw a fourfold increase in the number of hospitals and health systems using its 3D printers in the last year, and by aligning with Vizient, the company is now providing even greater access to its products for the healthcare space.

“The inclusion of the Formlabs technology ecosystem in the Vizient catalogue signals an inflection point for 3D printing in the healthcare industry,” commented Gaurav Manchanda, Director of Medical Market Development at Formlabs. “As the first 3D printing company to be listed in the largest and most prominent GPO catalogue in the country, Formlabs has solidified its position as the leader driving adoption of 3D printing for precision surgery. With our proven printers, materials and imaging-to-print solutions now available in the Vizient catalogue, even more hospitals and surgical centres will be able to provide enhanced patient-specific care, patient consent and physician education using cost-effective, easy-to-use technology.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.