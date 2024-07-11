Formlabs acquires SLS 3D printing start-up Micronics

Expand Micronics

Formlabs has acquired Micronics, a Wisconsin-based 3D printing company that launched its first desktop SLS 3D printer on Kickstarter last month.

Micronics' Micron Selective Laser Sintering machine had been designed to 'deliver the strength and precision' of SLS 3D printing in a 'compact form factor' for detailed prototypes and durable end-use parts.

The company was co-founded by CEO Henry Chan and Luke Boppart, both of whom will join the Formlabs team. They say they will not be continuing to work on the Micron 3D printer, but instead 'integrating our ideas and research into Formlabs’ development roadmap.'

In completing the acquisition, Formlabs says it was attracted to Micronics for its 'shared focus on powerful and accessible 3D printing' and its demonstration of 'engineering excellence.' By integrating Micronics into its already successful SLS 3D printing business, Formlabs believes it will enhance its service to the market, making the technology even more accessible to designers, engineers and makers around the world.

This acquisition follows Formlabs’ successful acquisition of Spectra in 2019, which further built out the company’s materials capabilities and added a ISO 13485 certified facility. Micronics will now complement Formlabs’ SLS team to bring new tools and solutions that enable product designers and innovators to unleash creativity, take design risks, and print robust end-use parts.

Formlabs launched its SLS 3D printing technology in January 2021, after previously announcing the technology in 2017, and now claims to have sold more than half of the powder bed fusion printers installed around the world.

“We’re excited to welcome Henry and Luke to Formlabs,” said Max Lobovsky, Formlabs CEO and co-founder. “After meeting the Micronics co-founders at Open Sauce 2024, we discovered our shared vision for accessible, powerful 3D printing. The Micronics team’s talent and innovative spirit will help us to accelerate accessible SLS 3D printing to market and enable anyone to bring their ideas to life.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Formlabs, a company we have long admired,” said Henry Chan, CEO of Micronics. “After the outpouring of excitement around our Kickstarter, we’re confident that this move will enable us to bring the best SLS 3D printing experience to users around the world by leveraging the incredible talent and experience at Formlabs. We are excited about this next phase in our mission to make digital fabrication even more accessible, and can’t wait to get started.”

Following the close of the acquisition, Micronics Kickstarter backers will be refunded and receive a credit for any Formlabs 3D printer for use now or in the future.