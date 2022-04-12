Formlabs launches BioMed White and Black 3D printing resins

× Expand Formlabs

Formlabs has announced the addition of the BioMed White and BioMed Black resins to its 3D printing materials portfolio.

These materials supplement the BioMed Amber, BioMed Clear and Elastic materials that have already been released by Formlabs, further reinforcing the company’s play in industries like healthcare. BioMed White and Black will be available for order from April 12.

The BioMed White and Black materials are USP Class VI certified and have been developed to provide high performance, sterilisation compatibility, and long-term stability. Formlabs has designed the materials for applications where opaque materials are preferred for functionality or aesthetic quality and says they have already been used to enhance point-of-care manufacturing – the BioMed White was the material used to save the life of an Indian Hornbill in Florida.

“3D printing is a critical technology for advancing precision healthcare,” commented Gaurav Manchanda, Director, Medical Market Development at Formlabs. “Formlabs enables providers and medical facilities to improve care with patient-specific models, surgical guides, custom medical devices, and more with a variety of resins and materials that are safe for patient use. By expanding this library with the new BioMed Black and White resins, providers, medical device manufacturers and other facilities can advance innovation and adoption of 3D printing to benefit patients.

“Already, BioMed White Resin has been used in a first-of-its-kind restorative surgery for an Indian Hornbill at ZooTampa. The resin suited the needs of a unique, custom prosthetic for the bird’s casque, supporting a complete recovery.”

