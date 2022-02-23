Formlabs & Medit integrate software solutions to enable chairside 3D printing for dental professionals

× Expand Formlabs Dental Rear view of female dentist examining jaw Xray on computer in clinic

Formlabs Dental has partnered with dental 3D scanner provider Medit to make chairside 3D printing more accessible for dental practices.

By combining their respective technology offerings, Formlabs and Medit believe clinicians will be able to ‘3D print dental components with greater speed and efficiency through a simplified in-office workflow.'

As a result of this partnership, users of Medit Link – Medit’s workflow software platform – can download Formlabs’ PreForm app to help prepare dental CAD designs for printing on Formlabs machines. Formlabs announced a new feature just under a year ago that enhanced PreForm’s ability to easily convert intraoral scans into 3D printable models within as little as an hour. Dental professionals using Medit i500 and i700 intraoral scanners can now scan a patient’s teeth, convert scans into 3D models and then print said models on Formlabs’ Form 3B+ printer in biocompatible materials, such as Permanent Crown or Temporary CB.

“Formlabs Dental is expanding access to 3D printing and doing so requires partnering with industry leaders like Medit to address barriers to adoption in the dental industry,” commented Formlabs Chief Product Officer Dávid Lakatos. “Together, we’ve created a complete chairside workflow that addresses these barriers to make the technology more accessible, with the ultimate goal of unlocking the benefits of dental printing for both providers and patients.”

“The integration of Formlabs and Medit combines best-in-class 3D printers with the industry’s fastest intraoral scanner,” added Medit Chief Strategy Officer Inhaeng Cho. “This will inevitably bring about great synergy, resulting in easier access to a complete chairside solution.”

