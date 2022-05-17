Formlabs introduces two rigid 3D printing polyurethane materials at RAPID + TCT

× Expand Formlabs

Formlabs has added two new polyurethane (PU) materials products to its Engineering Resin portfolio at RAPID + TCT.

The PU Rigid 650 Resin and PU Rigid 1000 Resin are compatible with Formlabs’ Form 2, Form 3, Form 3+, Form 3B and Form B+ stereolithography 3D printers. They are said to be the toughest materials within Formlabs’ offering and are suitable for the production of rigid and durable components.

With the introduction of these materials, Formlabs says manufacturers will be able to ‘break free of the limitations of traditional polyurethane manufacturing’ and take advantage of 3D printing’s capacity for design freedom. PU Rigid 650 can be used to produce impact resistant and pliable parts that can maintain dimensional accuracy under load, while PU Rigid 1000 Resin can be used to produce semi-stiff, sturdy and unyielding parts that can repeatedly endure high stress environments. Applications for PU Rigid 650 include connectors like hinges and snap fits, as well as impact resistance components like wheels, bumpers and grommets. PU Rigid 1000, meanwhile, is suitable for jigs and fixtures, castings and enclosures, and consumer products such as bottle caps, buckles and bike pedals.

“We’re thrilled to debut these innovative polyurethane resins as we continue to expand our materials library and unlock new possibilities with 3D printing,” commented Dávid Lakatos, Chief Product Officer at Formlabs. “PU Rigid 650 Resin and PU Rigid 1000 Resin build upon the existing capabilities of Formlabs’ SLA printers to provide manufacturers, engineers, and product designers with the ability to produce polyurethane parts that can withstand extreme manufacturing environments and design requirements.”

Formlabs will be exhibiting the new polyurethane materials at RAPID + TCT on Booth #2608.

