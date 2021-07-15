Glaze Prosthetics brings production in-house with HP colour 3D printing technology

Glaze Prosthetics

Glaze Prosthetics is bringing its prosthetic arm production process in-house after investing in HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 580 Colour 3D printing system.

The company, which was founded in 2017, allows its patients to choose the model, colour and finish of their prosthetics – as well as design and order them online – and believes that investing in its own 3D printer will help to speed up lead times. Previously, Glaze has leant on an external service provider using an HP Multi Jet Fusion 4200 machine.

By adopting the Multi Jet Fusion 580 Colour system, Glaze has been able to upload patient scan data to its database, send the information directly to the printer and print the prosthetic in the right shape, size and base colour. Additional details still need to be painted on by hand but being able to print the base colour has significantly reduced the time it takes to develop the products, with Glaze now able to produce and deliver customised prosthetics within 7-14 days.

Investing in the Multi Jet Fusion 580 Colour system, Glaze says, has allowed the company to drastically reduce staff costs and time, as well as achieve fine detail and high dimensional accuracy. The company has also enjoyed the machine’s ability to deliver parts that are lightweight and durable – important because of the modularity of the prosthetics to enable easy and natural arm movements – with a 1kg bionic hand now possible.

“Everyone wants to be part of the digital revolution, yet the prothesis industry is one which is not traditionally born into digital,” commented Franek Kosch, co-founder of Glaze Prosthetics. “With the help of HP’s 3D technology, Glaze is democratising digital workflows and giving everyone a chance to be a part of this new revolution.”

