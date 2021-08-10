Hänssler Group uses Ultimaker S5 3D printer to produce ESD-safe sealant parts

Ultimaker/ Hänssler Group

Plastics and sealing technology firm Hänssler Group is using Ultimaker’s S5 3D printing platform and Kimya’s ABS-ESD material to manufacture anti-electrostatic (ESD) sealant parts.

The company is additively manufacturing the components at volumes of 300 a year and has reported ‘minimal batch-to-batch dimensional valuation and untouched ESD performance.’ They have been designed to be integrated within an existing production line where they provide thermal protection between two machinery components.

With an Ultimaker S5 already installed at Hänssler, the company opted for Kimya’s ABS-ESD filament because of its ESD resistance, temperature resistance up to 90°C and light weight. At 2.2kg per reel, Hänssler has been able to more efficiently transport and handle the material, saving both time and money. Kimya would later optimise a bespoke printing profile for Hänssler’s use of the ABS-ESD on the Ultimaker S5 because of the delamination marks and flow defects that were identified after Hänssler incorporated an internal vacuum into the design of the sealant parts.

Hänssler had also been wary of defects on the surface of its parts, and therefore carried out high-resolution 3D scanning analysis using a GOM Atos Core 3D scanner. Scanning a group of ten specimen parts, the company found there to be minimal variation from the target dimensions, and concluded there was a ‘good level of precision and batch-to-batch reproducibility.’

“Besides the opportunity to create accurate and more complex parts with 3D printing, we also reported a reduction in material waste in the range of 80% and 60% in cost per part versus our traditional milling techniques,” commented Hänssler Marketing Manager Adrian Heinrich. “The accessibility and reliability of 3D printing and great support of Ultimaker’s ecosystem partner Kimya made this project just the beginning.”

“Ensuring high dimensional accuracy with 3D printing is key for companies that need to guarantee their customers every batch is identical and ESD safe. It should not matter when, where or who prints the parts,” added Ultimaker CTO Miguel Calvo. “I’m proud of the close collaboration between Kimya and Ultimaker to make this happen for the Hänssler Group.”

