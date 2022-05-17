Jabil announces patent-pending polyketone powder bed fusion 3D printing material

× Expand Jabil

Jabil has announced the launch of its eco-friendly PK 5000 additive manufacturing material for powder-based platforms at RAPID + TCT.

The material has been engineered to provided improved strength, chemical resistance and resilience in comparison to general purpose nylon materials like PA 12. Jabil’s patent-pending material is said to have been formulated to support highly demanding applications in automotive, consumer products, defence and healthcare. Currently, EOS, Farsoon and 3D Systems are all evaluating PK 5000 for their printer platforms, with Jabil developing process parameters for all major SLS platforms to ensure widespread access of the material.

Developed, tested and validated at Jabil’s Materials Innovation Center in Chaska, Minn, the PK 5000 features a combination of chemical and mechanical properties that enable it to withstand functional testing and use. It is said to exhibit high-impact strength, high abrasion resistance and improved elongation over other nylon materials, while also boasting high-barrier properties and low moisture absorption which are critical for applications exposed to fuel and water. Additionally, the material is based on a polyketone resin, which is an eco-friendly, low-carbon material made from carbon monoxide.

“Our latest engineered material disrupts the market for powder-bed fusion technologies by improving upon existing polymers to offer enhanced processing and performance properties,” commented Matt Torosian, Director, Product Management at Jabil Additive. “With PK 5000, we are introducing new innovations to meet a broad range of customer requirements while accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing.”

“The industry needs materials geared to end-use production applications and Jabil is perfectly positioned to address those needed given its core business in bringing many of the world’s top products to reality through complex manufacturing and supply chain management,” added Donnie Vanelli, SVP, EOS North America.

The PK 5000 material will be showcased at RAPID + TCT on Booth #1541, where Jabil will also be highlighting its additive manufacturing services. Jabil has deployed hundreds of 3D printers—from desktop models to highly sophisticated industrial systems—to address a vast range of prototyping, tooling and volume-scale production demands. The company’s rapid tooling operations, additive manufacturing labs and tech centres in North America, Europe and Asia are augmented by AS9100-, ISO 13485- and ISO 9001-certified production centres for aerospace, healthcare and other rigorous applications.

