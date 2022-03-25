JuggerBot to highlight pellet extrusion advances at RAPID + TCT

× Expand JuggerBot 3D

JuggerBot 3D is set to showcase a pellet extrusion system upgrade and its Bead Characterization System alongside its P3-44 pellet extrusion 3D printing platform at RAPID + TCT this spring.

The company’s Fused Granulated Fabrication P3-44 machine is part of the Tradesman Series of products. It is equipped with a multi-position dual extrusion system which facilitates the build of large, complex parts with two materials in its Multi-Material Mode, and a higher rate of low-volume production its it Duplication Mode.

To supplement this offering, JuggerBot 3D will introduce the Model 19 pellet extrusion system upgrade for its Tradesman Series. The Model 19 extruder is said to generate compatibility with nozzles up to a 10mm orifice for faster printing and larger parts. This extruder, JuggerBot says, will improve the uniform heating and mixing of materials, while also allowing users to double their output by achieving a maximum throughput of up to 30 pounds per hour.

The Bead Characterization System, meanwhile, has been designed to support machine operators in identifying the optimal flow rate of a specific material-machine configuration. Using this system, data can be captured, stored and called upon to generate tool paths, replacing a previously very manual process.

JuggerBot’s portfolio enhancements come as the company announced recently it would look to grow its business by 20%. This plan includes the completion of an expansion at the Youngstown Business Incubator’s Tech Block Building Five, which would allow the company to double its production capacity and expand its workforce by around 60%. JuggerBot says this expansion comes as demand for its pellet extrusion technology continues to increase, with major companies in oil and gas, healthcare and research all said to have utilised its technology in 2021.

