KIMYA publishes results from Life Cycle Analysis for 3D printing filaments

× Expand KIMYA

KIMYA has published its Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) for its 3D PETG filaments. The conclusion of the report is that using recycled PETG filaments helps to reduce CO2 emissions by 35% compared with standard PETG.

The company says that it hopes to encourage users to give priority to recycled filaments in the interests of sustainability and resource conservation.

Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) is a multi-stage, multi-criteria analysis that measures the environmental impacts generated by a product or service throughout its life cycle, from the extinction of raw materials to the end of life, including manufacturing and use. Conducted in collaboration with Greenly and based on ADEME guidelines, the LCA of KIMYA’s recycled PETG 3D filament shows an emission of 4.08 kgCO2 versus 6.27 kgCO2 for Kimya standard PETG filament.

“Born out of our company’s DNA and a strong demand from our distributors, the Life Cycle Analysis, carried out on our standard and recycled PETG filaments, makes it possible to provide users with transparent information on the environmental impact of the materials they use, in order to encourage them to choose more environmentally friendly alternatives,” said Benoît Stoeux, Managing Director of KIMYA.

According to Sculpteo’s ‘The State of 3D Printing Report’ 2022 edition, additive manufacturing improves the environmental impact of activities of the users that were interviewed (managers, engineers, designers), 41% say additive manufacturing helps companies meet sustainability goals, and 61% of manufacturers believe the technology allows them to produce it in the right quantities for their needs.

“Our LCA approach is part of our ongoing commitment to more sustainable production as evidenced by our “Remake” line of recycled filaments that we are continuing to expand to meet everyone's needs,” added Stoeux. “At the same time, we are also thinking about our packaging, which is now 100% environmentally friendly, using recycled cardboard and soluble ink.

“Not to mention the mounting flanges for our 3D filament spools, which are now made of 95% recycled polycarbonate. The next step for KIMYA is to conduct a full carbon assessment of our business in order to accurately quantify our carbon footprint and undertake specific measures to reduce our CO2 emissions.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.