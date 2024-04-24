KVG adds 15 Nexa3D High Speed Extrusion 3D printers to mission support portfolio

KVG, an internationally recognised provider of mission support and logistics to the defence industry, has invested in 15 Nexa3D High Speed Extrusion (HSE) 3D printers.

It comes just months after Essentium - who has since been acquired by Nexa3D - announced it was working with KVG to supply HSE 3D printing solutions to Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian invasion.

KVG has since scaled its investment in the technology, with multiple HSE 180 and HSE 280i machines being purchased to enable the production of high-requirement, precision components at the point of need. The mission support firm is said to have selected the HSE machines for their speed and precision, with KVG hoping the machines facilitate the production of crucial components on-demand.

"We are excited to add additional Nexa3D's HSE series 3D printers to our portfolio and integrate these systems into our operations,” said John Boyer, Founder and CEO of KVG. “Collaboration and agile platforms are key to maintaining a strategic advantage. The speed, precision, and versatility of these printers will greatly enhance our capabilities and support our commitment to exceptional service in mission-critical situations."

“The deployment of our HSE 180 and HSE 280i models to KVG is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of 3D printing technology,” added Elisa Teipel, Chief Government Officer for Nexa3D. “Our printers are designed to meet the demands of industries where speed, precision, and reliability are not just valued, but essential. This collaboration is not just about providing advanced technology; it's about enabling transformative solutions for complex challenges faced in defense and manufacturing sectors. We look forward to seeing how our HSE series printers will contribute to KVG's impressive work on the global stage."