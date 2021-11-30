MakerBot Method 3D printers achieve UL GREENGUARD Certification

× Expand MakerBot

MakerBot has received GREENGUARD Certification from UL for its METHOD, METHOD X and SKETCH 3D printers when processing MakerBot Tough material, as well as the Clean Air System with METHOD X when printing with ABS, PC-ABS and Nylon materials.

The GREENGUARD Certification is an internationally recognised product emissions certification and labelling programme that assesses products against third-party chemical emissions standards. It follows the launch of MakerBot’s RapidRinse fast-dissolving water-soluble support material - which removes the need for caustic chemicals during post-processing and, the company says, is the latest in a series of ongoing initiatives to support industry safety, sustainability and compliance.

MakerBot’s METHOD and SKETCH 3D printers are equipped with enclosed build chambers designed to prevent access to the build plate while printing is in motions, while SKETCH also includes a built-in particulate filter. The Clean Air System, meanwhile, is a dual-filtration smart-controlled system for the METHOD platform which comprises a HEPA filter for protection against ultra-fine particles (UFP) and an activated carbon filter for protection against volatile organic compounds (VOC) and odours. In order to gain GREENGUARD Certification, the Clean Air System with METHOD X was tested for UFPs and VOCs in a controlled exposure chamber according to ANSI/CAN/UL 2904.1 with the findings showing that UFPs were reduced up to 100% and total VOCs reduced up to 64%.

“Our goal with METHOD is to make 3D printing advanced engineering materials more accessible to engineers,” commented Nadav Goshen, MakerBot CEO. “Part of the challenge is to make it easier to print these materials in the office, home and school. Getting the UL GREENGUARD Certification for the MakerBot Clear Air with METHOD X shows that we can reduce 3D printing emissions from materials well below the maximum levels, a major step towards improving the 3D printing process.”

