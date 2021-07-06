Marketiger appoints Ronald van den Broek to leadership team

Geert@CheeseWorks.nl Marketiger New Partner Ronald van den Broek.

Full-colour 3D printing company Marketiger has announced the appointment of former Mimaki General Manager of Sales Ronald van den Broek as New Partner.

Van den Broek will work alongside founder Maikel de Wit in Marketiger’s leadership team, as the pair look to expand the company’s offering and accelerate the adoption of full colour 3D printing applications via a five-year plan.

Marketiger’s full colour 3D printing services are powered by the 3DUJ-553 full-colour inkjet technology of Mimaki, where New Partner van den Broek has spent the last 15 years. Using this technology, Marketiger has successfully 3D prints thousands of figurines per year, as well as highly detailed models and prototypes.

As the company seeks to build on these application opportunities, it has looked to van den Broek’s knowledge and experience. Joining the Marketiger team, van den Broek is set to be responsible for sales, marketing and business planning, while de Wit focuses on product, technology and company development.

“I’m joining this dynamic team at an exciting time,” commented van den Broek. “Marketiger has further refined its proprietary manufacturing process, matching the market requirements to enable scalable, on-demand full-colour 3D printing to global clients. Development of this manufacturing process is a key driver to enable larger volumes to be printed digitally, whilst ensuring a consistent output quality. Marketiger is collaboration with value chain partners who excel in their individual fields to adapt much faster to market needs.”

“The creativity of transforming digital concepts into physical products by 3D printing is almost limitless,” added de Wit. “Our plan is to facilitate this creativity with a service that can take any brief or idea from concepts to end product. From software to fulfilment, production and delivery, we will be introducing new services and adding to our already extensive capabilities along the way. I am confident that in Ronald, I have chosen the right business partner to help me lead Marketiger during this next exciting phase of the company’s journey.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.