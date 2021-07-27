Markforged launches aerospace-ready composite 3D printing materials

× Expand Markforged

Markforged has announced the launch of aerospace-ready versions of its Onyx FR and Carbon FR 3D printing materials.

Onyx FR-A and Carbon Fibre FR-A materials are undergoing qualification on Markforged’s X7 additive manufacturing platform at the National Center for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP), one of two bodies authorised by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to qualify materials for flight. Upon completion, Markforged will be the first to have a continuous fibre-reinforced additive manufacturing process qualified by NCAMP.

The two materials have been designed to address end-use applications in the aerospace and defence industries, meeting the flame, smoke and toxicity requirements for a range of parts in aircraft interiors. Both materials are available immediately, with the Onyx FR-A suitable for use on the X7, X5 and X3 platforms, and the Carbon Fibre FR-A able to be paired with the X7 system. Once they complete the NCAMP qualification process, manufacturers will be able to access the material information from the NCAMP database, making it easier for them to gain FAA certification.

Markforged has been working with NCAMP since early 2020, successfully completing the rigorous factory audit phase of the qualification programme approved by the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) and a steering committee made up of a host of industry experts. The qualification programme is currently in the printing and testing phase, which will be followed by an in-depth analysis and reporting cycle. Full qualification is expected to be completed by early 2023.

“Markforged believes in a future that is more than metal. We have long supported the aerospace industry and have parts in-flight today,” commented Markforged President and CEO Shai Terem. “There is a multi-decade trend underway to transition parts from metals to advanced composites, which are lighter and offer greater efficiencies. Our deliberate move to support innovation in aerospace mitigates risk for these manufacturers and helps get additive parts in the air faster by simplifying the part certification process.”

Even prior to the launch and eventual NCAMP qualification of these materials, Markforged has established itself within the aerospace market. One customer, Cabin Management Solutions, has used Markforged technology to develop more than 100 end-use parts for use in aircrafts and believes material traceability will only help to expand their application and accelerate the path to FAA approval.

“In aerospace, it’s important to have quality parts we can adapt on the fly to make any changes the customer requests,” added Jeff Pike, VP of Engineering at Cabin Management Solutions. “Using Markforged printers and materials offers us ways to create low-volume, high-value luxury cabin parts faster and at the point of need. This results in lower costs and accelerated lead times, and with material traceability in place, it will enable us to move even faster in our development process and free up resources to focus elsewhere.”

