Massivit celebrates 15 orders for Massivit 3000 3D printer and TCT Award wins

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies has reported a successful launch week for its new Massivit 3000 additive manufacturing system, which was introduced last week at drupa in Germany and at TCT 3Sixty in the UK.

The large-format 3D printing company has signed 15 new purchase orders, valued at 3 million USD, with deliveries slated to be completed before the end of the year. It has also received an additional two purchase orders from Bombardier for its Massivit 1800 system, and from Navistar, an American truck and bus company owned by Volkswagen, for its larger Massivit 5000.

The Massivit 3000 is said to be a more affordable, high-performance 3D printing solution tailored for the production of large end parts and prototypes. The Massivit 3000 offers a print volume of 1.2 x 1.5 x 1.8 metres and harnesses the 'ultra high-speed production' capabilities of Massivit’s advanced Gel Dispensing Printing technology. With these features, Massivit believes manufacturers will be able to swiftly produce full-scale components for the marine, automotive, rail, visual communications, and theming industries.

Erez Zimmerman, CEO commented: “The Massivit 3000 enables companies in the advertising and marketing industries to print large-scale objects ultra-fast. These printed items can be used as point-of-purchase displays, window displays, and billboards."

In the same week, the company also took home two TCT Awards. The first was for its CIM 84 material, the first certified flame retardant 3D printing material which allows companies in the theme park industry to produce flame-rated creative construction. Disney Imagineering acquired the Massivit 10000 last year to manufacture parts for its theme parks. The company was also awarded the TCT Consumer Product Application Award - Sponsored by Finally Agency for the Superyacht Sundeck Hot Tub, which saw Massivit team up with Woltz Nautic to produce 3D printed hot tub in its proprietary Dimengel thermoset acrylic. The hot tub weighs 100 kg less than traditional counterparts and significantly reduces installation time by approximately 260 hours per tub.