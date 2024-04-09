Materialise adds three 3D printing materials for HP Multi Jet Fusion and fused deposition modelling

× Expand Materialise/HP Housings printed with HP Multi Jet Fusion in PA 12S

Materialise has expanded its 3D printing capabilities with three new industrial-focused materials.

The addition of Polyamide 12S (PA 12S) and Polyamide 11 (PA 11) for HP Multi Jet Fusion alongside Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polyamide (PA-CF) for fused deposition modelling brings the Belgian additive manufacturing company’s materials offering to a total of 38, and are said to provide a range of benefits for prototyping and serial production applications across several industrial sectors.

"Our decision to incorporate PA 11, PA 12S, and PA-CF materials into our portfolio reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and empowering them to explore new possibilities and unlock the full potential of industrial 3D printing," says Pieter Vos, Marketing & Product Director, Materialise. “We constantly evaluate emerging materials and technologies. The new HP PA 12S is a strong addition, and we are proud to be an early adopter."

Bracket printed in PA-CF

Materialise believes PA 11 will be of particular interest to the medical technology sector due to its biocompatibility, durability, and flexibility which can be leveraged for the production of orthotics, prosthetics, and machinery components.

For HP PA 12S, which was launched last month in collaboration with Arkema, Materialise is one of the first companies to adopt the material as part of its Materialise Manufacturing business unit. The company believes it is a ‘strong option for volume prototyping and parts requiring good surface quality’ and provides a high level of detail and dimensional accuracy suitable for applications in consumer goods, industrial settings, and volume prototyping projects.

PA-CF, a thermoplastic filament reinforced with 35% chopped carbon fibre by weight, is thought to be a suitable alternative to heavier metal components in industries such as industrial machinery, aerospace, and automotive, due to its exceptional flexural strength and stiffness-to-weight ratio.

All three materials are scheduled to launch in the coming weeks.