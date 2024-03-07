HP introduces new 3D printing polymer in collaboration with Arkema

× Expand HP HP launches PA 12 S material with Arkema

As the additive manufacturing (AM) industry readies itself for a week in Chicago at the annual Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference, HP has announced the launch of a new polymer 3D printing material, which attendees will be able to get a first-hand look at during the expo.

Developed with Arkema for use with HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology, the new PA 12 S material is believed to offer a new standard in surface finish and reduced costs for users of HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D printer. It’s also set to be made available for the Jet Fusion 5600 Series later this spring. HP says the material can reduce variable costs per part by up to 25% and significantly lower total cost of ownership.

“From design to parts production and post processing, HP is committed to delivering a broad range of innovative materials and programs for more sustainable production,” said Francois Minec, Global Head of 3D Polymers, HP Inc. “We are thrilled to once again join our colleagues across the industry at AMUG as we collectively look to accelerate scale and adoption of additive manufacturing.”

Building on its sustainability commitments outlined at last year’s Formnext, the material is said to offer a reusability ratio of 85%, thought to be the highest on the market versus other PA 12 materials.

The material is already being deployed by beta users such as Materialise, who HP has long partnered with, and sporting goods company Decathlon, the latter of which said the improved surface finish from PA 12 S offers similar outcomes to that gained through hours spent finishing parts using current materials. Likewise, French additive manufacturing provider Erpro Group, the same company behind the mass production of Chanel’s 3D printed mascara brushes, said the combination of surface finish and productivity is enabling “new production opportunities.”