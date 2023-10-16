Arkema's Pierre Gonnetan: 'Education remains a challenge for additive manufacturing adoption'

Education of the user base is still among additive manufacturing’s greatest challenges, according to Arkema Business Development Manager Pierre Gonnetan.

Speaking on the latest Additive Insight podcast, Gonnetan suggested that manufacturers adopting additive manufacturing still need support to get the most out of the technology.

Gonnetan has been working with Arkema, a leader in specialty polymer materials, for four years. Joining in 2019, he initially worked in a role focusing on the development of new markets for ultra-performance polymers like PEKK, before moving to the company’s additive manufacturing team in early 2022.

“[Education], to me, is very important because additive manufacturing is a journey,” Gonnetan said on the TCT Additive Insight podcast. “It's not only about let's print a part, it's about how to rethink the whole process, rethink the whole part, assess how it will be used, finding the right material, finding reliable partners to print. AM is a journey where if you want to get the full power of lightweight functionality, education is highly needed to be able to navigate the ecosystem.”

Since securing a role on Arkema’s additive manufacturing team around 18 months ago, Gonnetan has been working to address some of the points he raises – namely, helping users to identify the right material and finding reliable partners to manufacture parts. Earlier this year, Arkema launched its Easy3D digital platform, which allows users to upload 3D printable files, input the requirements of its component, and then receive a series of materials recommendations. The platform can also point users in the direction of manufacturing service bureaus who utilise machines compatible with Arkema materials.

Gonnetan, then, feels Arkema is going some way to addressing the challenge of education, by condensing its materials expertise into the Easy3D platform, and providing a direct link between users and reputable manufacturers.

“The partners we work with, we have worked with them for several years, with good feedback from the end users getting parts from them” Gonnetan said. “Certifications are available also like ISO standards for process management and so on. And I would add to that, that some of these integrated partners are even members of more global networks like the HP Digital Manufacturing Network and some of them are also members of EOS’ contract manufacturing network.”

