Matsuura becomes UK reseller of Roboze at TCT 3Sixty

Matsuura Machinery has expanded its 3D printer portfolio by becoming a UK reseller for Roboze.

Roboze is a vendor of high-performance polymer and composite 3D printing systems, with machines adopted by the likes of Bosch, Airbus and Siemens Energy.

Announcing the news at TCT 3Sixty, Matsuura adds Roboze 3D printing technology to an offering that also includes HP Multi Jet Fusion, Desktop Metal and ETEC, and DyeMansion post-processing technology. As a result of its partnership with Roboze, Matsuura will have the large-format super polymer ARGO 500 machine on display at its Coalville showroom.

“Roboze 3D printing technology has demonstrated its ability to transform manufacturing and be a valuable asset in the armoury of progressive manufacturing companies,” commented Roger Hawkins, Managing Director of Matsuura Machinery Ltd. “Adding Roboze to our portfolio line-up makes us a formidable player in the additive manufacturing supply chain in the UK, offering class leading technology, creating components from a myriad of materials. We look forward to customers seeing the Roboze product range installed and demonstrating their prowess at our brand-new additive manufacturing centre in Leicestershire in the near future.”

“Manufacturing companies, now more than ever, need the necessary tools to cope with the important global digital and green transitions taking place,” added Giancarlo Scianatico, EMEA Business Development Director at Roboze. “Joining forces with entities such as Matsuura is of paramount importance to expanding the Roboze end user base in the UK. Given Matsuura’s leading position in the UK manufacturing supply chain, we know that Roboze is in safe hands in the growing UK market for additive manufacturing technology.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

See the latest additive manufacturing and 3D printing developments in person by joining us at TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham, UK on 8-9th June.