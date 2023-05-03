Mechnano releases and validates polycarbonate ESD on ARBURG 3D printers

× Expand Mechnano

Mechnano has announced that its new Polycarbonate Thermoplastic pellets (PC ESD), which have static dissipative properties, have been successfully 3D printed on ARBURG’s Freeformer line of pellet extrusion 3D printers.

Mechnano says that through its discrete, dispersed, and functionalised carbon nanotube technology, D’Func, Mechnano’s PC ESD pellets will allow ARBURG printer users to fabricate static-dissipative parts with advanced properties. The company says these properties open new doors for additive manufacturing, especially in industries where ESD properties are of importance in either production or the final product.

“Mechnano is excited to simultaneously announce our release of PC ESD and its qualification on ARBURG’s Freeformer printers. With ARBURG’s global each, PC ESD will be accessible to a wide user base,” said Mechnano President Bryce Keeler. “The ability to additively produce functional components with ESD properties will create substantial advancements in the electronics manufacturing market, giving ARBURG printer owners a competitive edge in prototyping and production speed.”

Mechnano’s proprietary technology, D’Func, detangles, separates, and functionalises CNTs, then disperses them into the polycarbonate thermoplastic, which is turned into pellet from to be used on the Freeformer printer. The company says its PC ESD pellets are unique in ensuring homogenous electrical properties.

The nano-engineered dispersions from Mechnano eliminate CNT agglomerations that yield inconsistent static dissipation according to the company, which it says allows for 100% ESD coverage with precise ESD values (vs. ranges) being achieved.

Parts printed with PC ESD are on display at the ARBURG booth #3812 at RAPID + TCT 2023, May 2-4 in Chicago.