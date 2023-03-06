Medical device firm BellaSeno to use Evonik 3D printing materials for bone regeneration scaffolds

× Expand BellaSeno BellaSeno’s 3D printed PCL Bone Scaffold graft cage.

Polymer materials company Evonik has partnered with BellaSeno to commercialise 3D printed scaffolds for bone regeneration.

BellaSeno, a developer of custom-made 3D printed absorbable scaffolds, has received market authorisation for Evonik’s Resomer polymers to develop scaffolds for large and complex bone defects. The companies have been working together since 2019, when they teamed up to develop bone scaffolds for chest wall and breast reconstruction.

Using 3D printing technology, BellaSeno believes it is addressing the limitations of the traditional treatment for bone and soft tissue defects. Tissue autographs, the company says, ‘sometimes lack stability and cannot be packed in a controlled manner.’

To address these shortfalls, BellaSeno is leveraging Evonik’s Resomer standard, custom and specialised bioresorbable polymers for use within its implantable medical device products. With BellaSeno’s resorbable bone scaffolds, surgeons can ensure the correct anatomical positions of tissue grafts, leading to better patient outcomes.

“Evonik’s Resomer polymers combine excellent stability and flexibility,” said Mohit Chhaya, CEO of BellaSeno. “These mechanical properties are their degradation profile allow the scaffold to be safely absorbed at a rate that matches the formation to the patient’s own bone. We believe that these novel bone generation implants hold great promise for patients.”

“We are excited that these scaffolds offer patients superior healing for bone defects,” commented Andreas Karau, Global Head of Medical Device Solutions at Evonik’s Health Care business line. “In BellaSeno, we have found a like-minded partner, passionate to innovate for better health and well-being.”

