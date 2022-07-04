Michelle Bockman joins Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance as Exec Advisory Board Member

The Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance (PAMA) has announced STANLEY X President Michelle Bockman as a new Executive Advisory Board Member.

PAMA is a collaboration between the US Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and RadTech, a nonprofit for ultraviolet and electronic beam technologies. It has appointed Bockman to the Executive Advisory Board alongside the likes of Vince Anewenter, Director of the Rapid Prototyping Consortium at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE); Carl Dekker, President of Met-L-Flo; and David Walker, co-founder of Azul 3D.

Bockman currently leads efforts to identify and build new sources of growth and innovation in key areas for Stanley Black & Decker. This includes internal startup incubation, ecosystem development and company partnerships. Before STANLEY X, Bockman was CEO of 3D Control Systems and spent time at HP as GM and Global Head of Automotive, 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing. She has also held multiple executive positions at GE businesses, including GE Healthcare and GE Digital. Bockman has also held various roles at Dana Corporation and Nikon Inc, and holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the Missouri University of Science & Technology.

“We are excited to have Michelle’s energy and vision as part of our efforts,” commented Walker, Chair of the PAMA Executive Advisory Board. “Michelle’s passion for innovation and 3D printing, and her commitment to advance women and girls in STEM and develop diverse workforce talent, are vital to our initiative.”

PAMA is now forming working committees on Materials and Hardware Characterisation; Environmental, Health, Safety and Sustainability; Government Collaborations; and Market Research.

