Nanoscribe launches Quantum X shape 3D printing system

Nanoscribe has launched its Quantum X shape 3D printing system designed for rapid prototyping and ‘wafer-scale’ batch production.

The company believes the high-precision 3D printer will enable advanced applications in 3D microfabrication, with improved precision, output and usability for parts in life sciences, material engineering and microfluidics.

Powered by Two-Photon Polymerisation (2PP), the direct laser writing system of the Quantum X shape is optimal for the microfabrication of 2.5D and 3D objects with submicrometre precision on areas up to 25cm2. The machine is able to produce objects with feature size control down to 100 nanometres in all spatial directions for nano and microscale printing, as well as mesoscale printing up to 50 millimetres object size. Nanoscribe’s Quantum X shape also features a state-of-the-art galvo system and smart electronics system control units, as well as a pulsed femtosecond laser and advanced laser focus trajectory control that accelerates and decelerates the galvo mirror units to the optimum scan speed and adjusts the laser powder at 1 MHz modulation rates. Additionally, the machine has an automatic interface finder, which detects substrate surfaces with a precision down to 50 nanometres, and self-calibration routines to ensure reliable and accurate prints. The nanoConnectX software also gives users the ability to access the 3D printing system remotely.

Nanoscribe is confident that its Quantum X shape is the ‘optimal device’ for industrial batch processes with standard wafers up to six inches, with application opportunities in industry and academic being pursued.

“With the Quantum X shape, Nanoscribe is setting new standards in wafer-scale high-precision microfabrication for scientific and industrial purposes,” commented Dr. Michael Thiel, CSO and co-founder of Nanoscribe. “While the Quantum X is already driving the ultra-fast fabrication of flat microoptics through Two-Photon Grayscale Lithography, we expect the Quantum X shape to make high-precision 3D printing based on Two-Photon Polymerisation an unrivalled efficient and reliable tool for rapid prototyping and batch production in research labs and industry.”

“The launch of the Quantum X shape demonstrates the innovative potential of high-precision 3D printing for many application areas, especially for demanding life science applications,” offered Erik Gatenholm, CEO and co-founder of BICO, the parent organisation of Nanoscribe. “Nanoscribe is setting new standards in 3D Microfabrication to discover tomorrow’s technologies and I couldn’t be prouder to have them as a part of our team at BICO.”

