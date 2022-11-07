Nee Zahntechnik deploys Stratasys J5 DentaJet for dental implants, veneers and more

× Expand Stratasys

German dental laboratory Nee Zahntechnik is leveraging Stratasys’ J5 DentaJet 3D printer to produce implants, veneers and splints, surgical guides, and dentures.

The J5 DentaJet, with its multi-colour and multi-material capabilities, is helping to achieve products with realism that is considered ‘previously only possible using time-consuming wax models.’ Crowns and bridges can also be set in minutes thanks to a level of accuracy of up to 18.75 microns.

Nee Zahntechnik says this level of accuracy is of the utmost importance so as to ensure the best fit for patients and reduce the likelihood of discomfort and later adjustments to products. The J5 DentaJet also allows Nee Zahntechnik to load mixed trays of dental parts, which helps the company to manufacture several accurate parts in multiple materials at the same time.

“As far as I know, the J5 DentaJet is the only dental 3D printer able to create highly realistic replicas of the patient’s mouth – we are able to colour match a model precisely through the large colour palette of the printer,” commented Karl-Heinz Nee, founder of Nee Zahntechnik. “This gives us the opportunity to perfect the design early in the development process and delivers faster end results that mirror the patient’s anatomy exactly. This enables a better customer experience while at the same time saving us time and money.”

“The dental industry is experiencing a digital transformation and it is crucial that dental laboratories like Nee Zahntechnik stay ahead of the curve to remain competitive,” added Eric Erickson, Healthcare Business Unit Director for EMEA and Asia at Stratasys. “The J5 DentaJet advances dental modelling with the powerful combination of automation with industry-leading accuracy, enabling labs to scale production today and stay prepared for tomorrow.”

