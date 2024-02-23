Nexa3D announces 3 new dental resins & 2 new dental resellers for XiP 3D printer

Nexa3D has introduced three Pac-Dent Inc. resins to its XiP 3D printing offering, while also announcing CAD-Ray and Harris Discount Dental Supply as new resellers for the desktop platform.

The two resellers will help to distribute Nexa3D's 3D printing solutions throughout the North America dental market, with the three new resins opening up new surgical and restorative applications for dental labs and practices.

Partnering with Pac-Dent, Nexa3D has introduced the Rodin Denture Base 2.0, Rodin Surgical Guide 2.0 and Rodin Splint 2.0 materials to its portfolio. The Rodin Denture Base 2.0 is a Class II biocompatible material that boasts flexibility, stability and a wide range of gingival shades, ensuring users can produce personalised solutions with the ability to withstand high-impact forces. Pac-Dent's Rodin Surgical Guide 2.0 material has been engineered for full-arch and quadrant guides, offering 'maximum' shatter resistance and dimensional stability, as well as distinct colouring to facilitate easy verification of implant positioning. The Rodin Splint 2.0 material, meanwhile, is said to feature excellent stability, strength and wear resistance for 3D printed splints, night guards, retainers, and snoring devices.

“We are thrilled to announce Nexa3D as our newest validated printer partner at Pac-Dent,” commented Ryan Solozano, Pack-Dent Product Manager. “The XiP printer has demonstrated exceptional capabilities in effectively printing Rodin resins, solidifying its position as a formidable asset in our portfolio.”

“We’re thrilled to add Nexa3D’s ultrafast XiP 3D printer to our portfolio,” added Wayne Glassoff, Vice President of 3D Printing for CAD-Ray. “This printer’s accuracy, speed, and productivity combined with CAD-Ray’s deep industry expertise and exceptional customer care make for a powerhouse combination.”